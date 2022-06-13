Chinese Navy expects third aircraft carrier this year

The Type 003 aircraft carrier will be China's second home-produced carrier after the Shangdong.

Chinese military fans are expecting the launch of China's third aircraft carrier in the latter half of the year.

A promotional video on China's aircraft carrier program, released by the Chinese PLA Navy to mark the April anniversary of its founding, features a phone conversation between a naval officer and his mother implying that China's third carrier is coming soon.

The Type 003 carrier will be China's second domestically produced carrier after the Type 002, the Shandong, which entered service in 2019.



China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally built in the former Soviet Union. After its dissolution, construction was halted and the ship was put up for sale by Ukraine. China purchased the hulk in 1998.

Here is a visual review of China's three carriers.