News / Nation

Chinese Navy expects third aircraft carrier this year

﻿ Li Yi
Li Yi
  14:16 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
The Type 003 aircraft carrier will be China's second home-produced carrier after the Shangdong.
﻿ Li Yi
Li Yi
  14:16 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0

Chinese military fans are expecting the launch of China's third aircraft carrier in the latter half of the year.

A promotional video on China's aircraft carrier program, released by the Chinese PLA Navy to mark the April anniversary of its founding, features a phone conversation between a naval officer and his mother implying that China's third carrier is coming soon.

Edited by Zhu Ying.

The Type 003 carrier will be China's second domestically produced carrier after the Type 002, the Shandong, which entered service in 2019.

China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was originally built in the former Soviet Union. After its dissolution, construction was halted and the ship was put up for sale by Ukraine. China purchased the hulk in 1998.

Here is a visual review of China's three carriers.

Chinese Navy expects third aircraft carrier this year
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     