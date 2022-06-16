News / Nation

Chinese, Cambodian police seize 350 kg of methamphetamine

Xinhua
  17:52 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
The Chinese and Cambodian police jointly cracked a large-scale cross-border drug trafficking case, arresting 49 suspects and seizing 350 kg of methamphetamine.
Xinhua
  17:52 UTC+8, 2022-06-16       0
Chinese, Cambodian police seize 350 kg of methamphetamine
Yangcheng Evening Daily

The drugs seized in the case

The Chinese and Cambodian police jointly cracked a large-scale cross-border drug trafficking case, arresting 49 suspects and seizing 350 kg of methamphetamine.

According to an announcement by the public security department of south China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, the Guangzhou police noticed a cross-border drug trafficking gang in October 2020. An investigation found that the gang planned to operate in many places in China and Cambodia.

On December 24, 2021, police in both China and Cambodia conducted a simultaneous operation. Five gang principals and 15 other people involved as well as 350 kg of methamphetamine were nabbed in a villa and local casino in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, while another 29 suspects were arrested in multiple Chinese cities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     