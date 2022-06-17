Chinese mainland reports 23 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 23 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 in Beijing, six in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and four in Liaoning.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 23 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 in Beijing, six in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and four in Liaoning, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

A total of 41 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions, including 13 in Inner Mongolia, 11 in Beijing, and six in Jilin.

Following the recovery of 51 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, there were 951 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.