News / Nation

China to allow more international flights

Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
Civil aviation authority said that it is discussing with its counterparts in certain countries the possibility of gradually increasing international passenger flights in and out.
Xinhua
  22:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0

China's civil aviation authority said Friday that it is discussing with its counterparts in certain countries the possibility of gradually increasing international passenger flights in and out of the country.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the civil aviation authority has taken scientific, targeted and dynamic measures to basically keep regular flights with 54 countries, while effectively preventing cross-border transimission of the virus, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) told a press briefing.

To orderly arrange more international flights is conducive to China's economy, exchange of people with other countries and sustainable development of the civil aviation sector, the administration said.

About 12.07 million passenger trips were made in May, jumping 53.2 percent from the previous month, data from the CAAC showed.

The total air transport turnover hit 3.89 billion ton-km last month, surging 31.8 percent month on month, while the volume of mail and cargo transported went up 17 percent month on month to 491,000 tons, according to the CAAC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     