News / Nation

Former senior provincial official stands trial for graft, sheltering mafia-like gangs

Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0
Wang Like, a former senior Party official in east China's Jiangsu Province, stood trial Friday at the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun City in Jilin Province.
Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2022-06-17       0

Wang Like, a former senior Party official in east China's Jiangsu Province, stood trial Friday at the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun City in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Wang, formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the commission for political and legal affairs of the provincial Party committee, was accused of taking and offering bribes, harboring and conniving mafia-like organizations, and forging identity documents.

He took the advantage of his various former positions to help others in business operation, securing loans, legal cases and other matters, in return for which he illegally accepted money and gifts worth 440 million yuan (about 65.65 million US dollars), according to prosecutors.

Wang also offered bribes worth over 97.31 million yuan to other people including former vice minister of public security Sun Lijun, prosecutors said

The prosecutors, the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined evidence and gave their respective accounts.

In his final statement, Wang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     