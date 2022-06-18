News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 11 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and four in Liaoning.
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including five in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, four in Liaoning, and one each in Beijing and Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

A total of 41 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in seven provincial-level regions, including 16 in Inner Mongolia, eight in Beijing, and six in Shanghai.

Following the recovery of 72 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Friday, there were 914 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

