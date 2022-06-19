Chinese mainland reports 5 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported five locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Shanghai reported three, and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Liaoning Province each reported one, said the commission.

A total of 22 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in nine provincial-level regions, including six in Shanghai, four in Inner Mongolia, and three each in Liaoning and Jilin.

Following the recovery of 53 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, there were 897 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment across the Chinese mainland.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, and the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths stood at 5,226, said the commission.