News / Nation

China's State Council appoints principal officials of sixth-term HKSAR gov't

Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2022-06-19       0
China's State Council on Saturday appointed principal officials of the sixth-term HKSAR government based on the nominations put forward by the incoming chief executive John Lee.
Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2022-06-19       0

China's State Council on Sunday appointed principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region based on the nominations put forward by the incoming HKSAR chief executive John Lee.

Chan Kwok-ki was appointed Chief Secretary for Administration.

Paul Chan was appointed Financial Secretary.

Paul Lam Ting-kwok was appointed Secretary for Justice.

Cheuk Wing-hing was appointed Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration.

Michael Wong was appointed Deputy Financial Secretary.

Cheung Kwok-kwan was appointed Deputy Secretary for Justice.

Ingrid Yeung was appointed Secretary for the Civil Service.

Alice Mak was appointed Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs.

Tang Ping-keung was appointed Secretary for Security.

Erick Tsang Kwok-wai was appointed Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs.

Lo Chung-mau was appointed Secretary for Health.

Christopher Hui was appointed Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.

Choi Yuk-lin was appointed Secretary for Education.

Bernadette Linn was appointed Secretary for Development.

Algernon Yau was appointed Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development.

Winnie Ho was appointed Secretary for Housing.

Lam Sai-hung was appointed Secretary for Transport and Logistics.

Chris Sun was appointed Secretary for Labour and Welfare.

Tse Chin-wan was appointed Secretary for Environment and Ecology.

Sun Dong was appointed Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry.

Kevin Yeung was appointed Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Woo Ying-ming was appointed the Commissioner of Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Nelson Lam was appointed the Director of Audit.

Siu Chak-yee was appointed the Commissioner of Police.

Au Ka-wang was appointed the Director of Immigration.

Louise Ho was appointed the Commissioner of Customs and Excise.

The officials will assume office on July 1, 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     