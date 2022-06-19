Macau reports 12 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, closes schools

China's Macau SAR on Sunday reported 12 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macau.

China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Sunday reported 12 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macau.

The Macau SAR government has announced to close public venues including schools, parks, museums and sports facilities starting Sunday in an effort to reduce crowd gathering.

Mass testing will start on Sunday at noon, which is scheduled to be completed within two days, according to the center.

The source of the infections is unclear yet, said Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macau SAR government, at a press conference.

Those leaving Macau to enter its neighboring city Zhuhai in the Chinese mainland are required to present negative nucleic acid test reports effective within 24 hours instead of the previous seven days.