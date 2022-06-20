Chinese mainland reports 14 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
10:13 UTC+8, 2022-06-20 0
The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 14 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 in Shanghai and four in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Yesterday also saw 10 local asymptomatic infections.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
