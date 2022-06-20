News / Nation

China's Pearl River region braces for major floods

Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2022-06-20       0
Authorities in the Pearl River basin activated a Level-II emergency response as persistent heavy rain over the past week has swollen rivers that could cause major floods there.
Xinhua
  19:31 UTC+8, 2022-06-20       0

Flood control authority in south China's Pearl River basin activated a Level-II emergency response on Monday as persistent heavy rain over the past week has swollen rivers that could cause major floods in the region.

The Pearl River flood control and drought relief headquarters has also sent three work teams to Guangdong Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to assist with local flood-control efforts.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level I being the most urgent and severe.

Recent downpours in the Pearl River basin have led to the continuous rise of water levels of its main rivers, including the Xijiang and Beijiang rivers. Some parts in Guangdong and Guangxi will also be highly prone to mountain torrents and other disasters, according to the headquarters.

Local governments in Guangdong and Guangxi have been urged to strengthen flood monitoring, forecast and early warning, enhance patrols and checks on dykes, reservoirs and drainage systems, and improve information services in order to ensure the safety of major infrastructures while preventing casualties, the headquarters said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     