China's Pearl River region braces for major floods

Authorities in the Pearl River basin activated a Level-II emergency response as persistent heavy rain over the past week has swollen rivers that could cause major floods there.

Flood control authority in south China's Pearl River basin activated a Level-II emergency response on Monday as persistent heavy rain over the past week has swollen rivers that could cause major floods in the region.

The Pearl River flood control and drought relief headquarters has also sent three work teams to Guangdong Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to assist with local flood-control efforts.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with level I being the most urgent and severe.

Recent downpours in the Pearl River basin have led to the continuous rise of water levels of its main rivers, including the Xijiang and Beijiang rivers. Some parts in Guangdong and Guangxi will also be highly prone to mountain torrents and other disasters, according to the headquarters.

Local governments in Guangdong and Guangxi have been urged to strengthen flood monitoring, forecast and early warning, enhance patrols and checks on dykes, reservoirs and drainage systems, and improve information services in order to ensure the safety of major infrastructures while preventing casualties, the headquarters said.