News / Nation

Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 25

Reuters
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0
The resort said after it reopens, all visitors must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours and wear masks at all times.
Reuters
  18:02 UTC+8, 2022-06-22       0
Universal Beijing Resort to reopen on June 25
Imaginechina

Universal Studios Beijing is pictured on April 30, 2022.

The Universal Beijing Resort said on Wednesday it will reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months, as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital falls.

The resort said on its official WeChat account that after it reopens, all visitors must show a negative PCR test taken within the past 72 hours and wear masks at all times.

It will start selling tickets again on June 23, it said. The Universal Studios Grand Hotel will resume receiving guests on June 24, while the other hotel, NUO Resort Hotel, will open to the public on July 1.

The Universal Beijing Resort shut on May 1 as the city battled an outbreak, which prompted local authorities to shut numerous public venues and carry out multiple rounds of mass testing.

The resort initially announced a June 15 reopening two weeks ago, but was forced to postpone it due to a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Opened in September 2021, the resort includes a CityWalk, two hotels and the Universal Studios theme park.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     