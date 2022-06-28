News / Nation

China's Shanxi plans to raise coal output by 107 mln tonnes in 2022

Xinhua
  19:34 UTC+8, 2022-06-28       0
China's major coal-producing region of Shanxi plans to raise its annual coal output by 107 million tons to 1.3 billion tons in 2022, as it works to guarantee energy supply.
The province is also seeking to increase coal production by a further 50 million tons in 2023, bringing its total annual production to 1.35 billion tons, according to a circular issued by the general office of the Shanxi provincial government.

In the first five months of this year, major coal mining enterprises in Shanxi produced 528 million tons of raw coal.

The provincial government has ordered that high attention be paid to coal production safety, including the beefing up of work safety spending and the accelerated construction of smart coal mines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
