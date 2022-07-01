President Xi meets HKSAR chief executive John Lee

President Xi Jinping met with the newly inaugurated Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee on Friday morning.

President Xi Jinping met with the newly inaugurated Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee on Friday morning, expressing full support for the chief executive and confidence in Hong Kong's future.

The central authorities will fully support Lee and the new-term HKSAR government in law-based governance, Xi said while meeting with the chief executive who was sworn in on Friday morning.

"We have full confidence in you and the new-term HKSAR government, and we have full confidence in Hong Kong's future," Xi said.