News / Nation

China's Guangdong upgrades emergency response level for Typhoon Chaba

Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0
South China's Guangdong Province upgraded its emergency response level for Typhoon Chaba to Level III, the third-highest, at 12 pm Friday.
Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0

South China's Guangdong Province upgraded its emergency response level for Typhoon Chaba to Level III, the third-highest, at 12 pm Friday, local authorities have said.

Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, will move northwest at speeds of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour toward the western coastal region of Guangdong, the provincial meteorological department has forecast.

Chaba will likely make landfall in the coastal area between Jiangmen City and Zhanjiang City in Guangdong during the day on Saturday, it said.

Strong winds and severe downpours are expected to lash parts of Guangdong from Saturday to Sunday.

The province's 2,730 fishing boats have returned to port for shelter, and 400 construction workers at eight offshore wind power platforms have been evacuated, according to the provincial emergency management department.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with Level I being the most severe warning.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     