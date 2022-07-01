News / Nation

China's Wuhan to expand ICV testing roads

The central Chinese city of Wuhan will expand its testing roads for its intelligent connected vehicles (ICV) and smart transportation to 500 km in three to five years.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan will expand its testing roads for its intelligent connected vehicles (ICV) and smart transportation to 500 km in three to five years.

The city mapped it out at an implementation scheme on transportation reinforcement covering autonomous driving segments, said the municipal government.

According to the plan, the city aims to complete the intelligent reconstruction of at least 100 km of open testing roads in one to two years. It will also facilitate the application of smart buses, autonomous driving taxis, and driverless terminal delivery.

Several standards and specifications for intelligent connected road construction will be formulated in three to five years, and the ICV application scenarios will become a reality.

Wuhan will form a city-wide unified intelligent transportation service platform. Its citizens will enjoy a smart way of travel in the city in the future, said Yu Shiwei, deputy director of the management committee of the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
