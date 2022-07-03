Chinese mainland reports 75 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
09:41 UTC+8, 2022-07-03 0
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 75 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 61 of which were in Anhui Province.
09:41 UTC+8, 2022-07-03 0
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 75 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 61 of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
Yesterday also saw 310 local asymptomatic infections.
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports