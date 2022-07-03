China's Anhui reports 61 confirmed, 231 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

East China's Anhui Province reported 61 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 231 local asymptomatic carriers on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 60 were reported in Sixian County, Suzhou City, and one in the city's Lingbi County. The local asymptomatic carriers were also registered in the two counties, it said.

From June 26 to July 2, a total of 105 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 467 asymptomatic carriers had been logged in the latest epidemic resurgence in Anhui.