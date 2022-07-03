Foreigner denied flight for breaking COVID-19 rule

A foreigner was not allowed to board his flight by an airline on Saturday after rejecting a COVID-19 health code check at the airport.

A foreigner was not allowed to board his flight by an airline on Saturday after rejecting a COVID-19 health code check at the airport.

The incident took place at Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao City in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong at 10pm on Saturday.

The male passenger was booked to take a 3U8124 flight of Sichuan Airlines from Qingdao to Xi'an in the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi, the airport said in a statement on Sunday.

At the boarding gate, staff asked him to show his Shaanxi health code, as required by the airliner, but he refused to cooperate and flew at staff with offensive words, the airport said.

The staff then contacted the airline, and made a report to the airport police.

The airline immediately decided to cancel the flight ticket of the passenger, who was also taken away by police for further proceedings.

The flight was not delayed due to the incident.