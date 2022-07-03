News / Nation

Foreigner denied flight for breaking COVID-19 rule

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-03       0
A foreigner was not allowed to board his flight by an airline on Saturday after rejecting a COVID-19 health code check at the airport.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-03       0
Foreigner denied flight for breaking COVID-19 rule

A screenshot of a video uploaded to the Internet of the incident

A foreigner was not allowed to board his flight by an airline on Saturday after rejecting a COVID-19 health code check at the airport.

The incident took place at Jiaodong International Airport in Qingdao City in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong at 10pm on Saturday.

The male passenger was booked to take a 3U8124 flight of Sichuan Airlines from Qingdao to Xi'an in the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi, the airport said in a statement on Sunday.

At the boarding gate, staff asked him to show his Shaanxi health code, as required by the airliner, but he refused to cooperate and flew at staff with offensive words, the airport said.

The staff then contacted the airline, and made a report to the airport police.

The airline immediately decided to cancel the flight ticket of the passenger, who was also taken away by police for further proceedings.

The flight was not delayed due to the incident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     