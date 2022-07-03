News / Nation

Two old people in Macao die after testing positive for COVID-19

Two women aged 94 and 100 have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR), according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macau on Sunday.

They were the first deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Macau. Both of them had had chronic diseases, the center said.

A total of 90 people in Macau tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, of which 47 were confirmed cases while the others were asymptomatic.

As of Saturday, 784 people had tested positive in the latest outbreak in the Macau SAR since June 19, with 467 of them being asymptomatic, the center said.

In addition, 650 medical workers from the mainland have arrived in Macau to assist the SAR government in carrying out mass testings. Three rounds of mass testing have been arranged for the coming week, the center added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
