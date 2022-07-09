Macau businesses asked to suspend operation to curb COVID-19

Industrial and commercial businesses in Macau SAR are asked to suspend operation for a week starting Monday, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Industrial and commercial businesses in China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) are asked to suspend operation for a week starting Monday, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to an instruction by Macau SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng on Saturday.

Businesses keeping the society going or offering daily necessities to residents will not be affected, according to the instruction.

Macau reported 24 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 47 asymptomatic cases on Friday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macau said on Saturday.

As of Friday, a total of 1,374 people had tested positive for COVID-19 during the latest round of outbreak since June 19, among whom 505 had developed symptoms, the center said.