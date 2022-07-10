News / Nation

"The Oxford Handbook of China Innovation" launched online

A new book explaining and analyzing China's innovation development and its prospects, "The Oxford Handbook of China Innovation" was launched online on Sunday.
The handbook invited more than 60 experts from universities and research institutions worldwide to look at China's innovation development with criticism, policy discussion, and views about further progress, according to the introduction of the book.

Chapters cover topics including China's development policies, the place of innovation in national priorities, the components of the national innovation system, and the resources required for their effective deployment, among others, introduced Fu Xiaolan, founding director of the Technology and Management Center for Development (TMCD) of the University of Oxford.

Published by Oxford University Press, the handbook was edited by Fu, Chen Jin of China's Tsinghua University and Bruce McKern of the University of Technology Sydney.

The TMCD and Research Center for Technological Innovation of Tsinghua University co-hosted the launching event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
