Chinese mainland reports 69 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 69 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 22 in Guangdong and nine in both Henan and Hainan, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Altogether 278 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions.

A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,525 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.