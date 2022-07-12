News / Nation

China slams US consular official's remarks on Hong Kong policy

  21:40 UTC+8, 2022-07-12
The US consular official disregarded facts, made wild talks on China's Hong Kong policy, and denigrated Hong Kong's political and economic situation, said an FM spokesperson.
Any actions and activities aimed at meddling in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, undermining China's national security and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong are not allowed and are doomed to fail, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a query relevant to the so-called "farewell remarks" of Hanscom Smith, outgoing US Consul General in Hong Kong.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government has already made a solemn response to this," Wang said. Wang added that the US consular official disregarded facts, made wild talks on China's Hong Kong policy, and denigrated Hong Kong's political and economic situation. The Chinese side deplores and rejects this.

Wang said, since the implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong SAR, national security has been safeguarded, Hong Kong society has been brought back to the right track, and the rule of law and justice have been upheld.

"It is highly recognized by all sectors of Hong Kong's society and welcomed by the international community," Wang added.

According to a poll, 76.2 percent of Hong Kong residents believe the freedom granted by the Basic Law has not been affected since the implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong SAR. Also, 63 percent believe the law has improved Hong Kong's business environment.

"China has always provided necessary assistance and support for foreign consular offices in Hong Kong to perform their duties per the law," Wang said. Wang added that foreign consular offices and staff in Hong Kong must respect and abide by Hong Kong laws, including the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong SAR, as well as international law and basic norms governing international relations.

"Any attempts aimed at meddling in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs, undermining China's national security and the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong are not allowed and doomed to fail," Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
