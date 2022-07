One person was killed and eight others remain missing after rainstorm-triggered floods hit a village in Wudalianchi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night in Dongfeng Village, Chaoyangshan Township, according to the provincial emergency management department.

More than 700 rescuers are searching for the missing people. All the affected villagers have been relocated to safe places.