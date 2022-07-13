News / Nation

Heatstroke deaths reported as parts of China sizzle in record temperatures

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Zhou Xiaoran Wang Qingchu
  16:24 UTC+8, 2022-07-13       0
Heatstroke is caused by high temperatures, humidity and intense physical activity. It commonly affects the elderly and disabled as well as people who exercise vigorously in summer.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Zhou Xiaoran Wang Qingchu
  16:24 UTC+8, 2022-07-13       0
Heatstroke deaths reported as parts of China sizzle in record temperatures
Imaginechina

A woman is fully covered as she rides an electric bicycle in Hefei, Anhui Province, on Wednesday.

Deaths due to serious heatstroke have been reported in eastern and southwestern parts of China as the country bakes under record heat amid soaring temperatures.

West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, received three patients suffering from heatstroke on July 10 amid a blistering heatwave in the southwestern province over the past few days, Red Star News reported.

One of them died of multiple organ failures despite best efforts to save him. The other two are still being treated in the ICU because of significant blood-clotting disorders and multiple organ failures.

Eastern Zhejiang Province has seen similar patients, after issuing a record-breaking 51 red alerts, the highest of the three-tier warning system, for heat since Tuesday.

Lishui Central Hospital in Lishui City has admitted three patients with heatstroke in the past week, including a 70-year-old woman who developed a high fever and fuzzy consciousness while sleeping at home and arrived at the hospital with a body temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, Thepaper.cn reported.

A 49-year-old male factory worker died due to a serious heatstroke on July 8, the hospital said.

Heatstroke is mainly caused by high temperatures, humidity and intense physical activity. It commonly affects the elderly and disabled as well as people who exercise vigorously in summer.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature soared to 37-39 degrees Celsius in parts of Sichuan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Yunnan, Jiangxi, Hubei and Anhui provinces, and the cities of Chongqing and Shanghai.

In particular, the cities of Luzhou and Yibin in Sichuan and Zhaotong in Yunnan, as well as Shaoxing, Ningbo, Jiaxing and Huzhou in Zhejiang, and Changzhou and Wuxi in Jiangsu, hit temperatures of around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Forecasters expect the intense heat to continue over the next several days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     