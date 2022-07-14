News / Nation

Macau reports fewer new community COVID-19 cases, one more death

Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-14       0
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-14

China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) recorded three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macau on Thursday.

The figure marked a continuous drop in daily new community cases reported since Sunday. The Macau SAR government asked industrial and commercial businesses to suspend operation for a week starting Monday, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

One more death was reported from the pandemic on Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the outbreak since June 19 to five, the coronavirus response center said.

A total of 29 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Of the cases 26 were detected during quarantine, according to the center.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,644 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, with 610 of them having developed symptoms.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

