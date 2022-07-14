Macau reports fewer new community COVID-19 cases, one more death

China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) recorded three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday.

China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) recorded three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macau on Thursday.

The figure marked a continuous drop in daily new community cases reported since Sunday. The Macau SAR government asked industrial and commercial businesses to suspend operation for a week starting Monday, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

One more death was reported from the pandemic on Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the outbreak since June 19 to five, the coronavirus response center said.

A total of 29 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Of the cases 26 were detected during quarantine, according to the center.

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,644 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest outbreak, with 610 of them having developed symptoms.