China's Xi'an to resume passenger flights to Tokyo

Xinhua
  18:44 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0
China Eastern Airlines will resume passenger-flight services between Xi'an, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Tokyo, Japan starting July 19.
China Eastern Airlines will resume passenger-flight services between Xi'an, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Tokyo, Japan starting July 19, the company's branch in Xi'an said Friday.

A round-trip flight, operated by an Airbus A330 aircraft, is scheduled for every Tuesday. The outbound flight is scheduled to leave Xi'an at 8:45 am Beijing time and arrive in Tokyo at about 1:55 pm local time.

The return flight will take off from Tokyo at 2:55 pm local time, and then arrive in Xi'an at 6:50 pm Beijing time.

The flight will be China Eastern Airlines' first international passenger flight to resume in Xi'an since December 2021.

