Chinese mainland reports 75 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 75 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31 in Gansu, 16 in Anhui and 15 in Guangdong.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 75 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31 in Gansu, 16 in Anhui and 15 in Guangdong, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Altogether 375 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 14 provincial-level regions on Friday, of which 139 were in Anhui.

A total of 99 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,877 on the Chinese mainland as of Friday.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.