Wuhan market turtles were positive to Vibrio cholerae

  20:35 UTC+8, 2022-07-16
Four samples from soft-shelled turtles tested positive to the O139 strain of Vibrio cholerae on July 13 in Wuhan.
Imaginechina

The Baishazhou market for agricultural and sideline products in Wuhan

Four samples from soft-shelled turtles tested positive to the O139 strain of Vibrio cholerae on July 13 in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

The positive samples were found among marine products at the Baishazhou market in the city's Hongshan District.

The shop selling the turtles was suspended for three days and the samples were disposed of in accordance with biosafety protocols. Close contacts have all tested negative. No abnormal conditions were found in people or places involved.

Authorities launched disinfection and sterilization operations at the market and traced down the same batch of products being transported outside the city.

The bacteria detected this time has not caused human infection and has no connection with a confirmed cholera case of a student in Wuhan University on July 9, the province's disease control authorities announced based on laboratory testing.

Cholera, which can be prevented and treated, is an acute intestinal infectious disease caused by vibrio cholerae. The bacteria, sensitive to the heat, dry, sunlight and general disinfectant, can be killed boiling, drying for two hours or being exposed for ten minutes under exposure to 55 degrees Celsius.

In recent years, sporadic cases of cholera have been reported annually in China, but have not resulted in an epidemic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
