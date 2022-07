Eight people were injured after a gas explosion in a residential building in Beichen District, north China's Tianjin Municipality on Tuesday morning.

China Central Television

The explosion, which took place at 7:15am and damaged the six-story building, has not led to life-threatening injuries, according to local authorities.

Rescue and relief work are underway, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.