News / Nation

All about emojis: Time to stop 'smiling'

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Zhou Xiaoran Wang Qingchu
  16:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
A survey found that office workers prefer the "facepalm" emoji and abhor the "smile." Interestingly, those in state-owned firms are more cautious about using emojis.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Zhou Xiaoran Wang Qingchu
  16:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0

The "facepalm" is the most commonly used emoji among office workers, followed by "OK" and "thumbs-up," according to a survey by recruitment website 51job.com.

Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed said that the emoji "smile" was the most annoying expression.

Originally, "smile" only represented the simple emotion of smiling. However, with the changing communication environment, it has taken on new meanings such as mockery and anger, causing some young workers to dislike it.

According to the survey, workers' attitudes toward the use of emojis are influenced by their social environment.

Emojis are more widely accepted and used by employees in foreign or joint-venture companies. Those working in state-owned enterprises and government departments, on the other hand, are more cautious about using emojis.

While emojis facilitate communication, they can also lead to misunderstandings, the survey found.

All about emojis: Time to stop 'smiling'
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     