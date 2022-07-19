All about emojis: Time to stop 'smiling'

A survey found that office workers prefer the "facepalm" emoji and abhor the "smile." Interestingly, those in state-owned firms are more cautious about using emojis.

The "facepalm" is the most commonly used emoji among office workers, followed by "OK" and "thumbs-up," according to a survey by recruitment website 51job.com.

Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed said that the emoji "smile" was the most annoying expression.

Originally, "smile" only represented the simple emotion of smiling. However, with the changing communication environment, it has taken on new meanings such as mockery and anger, causing some young workers to dislike it.

According to the survey, workers' attitudes toward the use of emojis are influenced by their social environment.

Emojis are more widely accepted and used by employees in foreign or joint-venture companies. Those working in state-owned enterprises and government departments, on the other hand, are more cautious about using emojis.

While emojis facilitate communication, they can also lead to misunderstandings, the survey found.