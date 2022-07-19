News / Nation

China's court orders return of lost Buddhist statue with a mummified monk

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
A court in Fujian dismissed Dutch collector Oscar Van Overeem's claim on a stolen Buddhist monk stolen from China's Fujian Province,and the court ordered Oscar to return it.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  22:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0

A Dutch collector has been ordered to return a mummified Buddhist monk statue to a group of Chinese villagers in a final verdict stolen 27 years ago.

The Fujian Province High People's Court made the final verdict on Friday.

After a second public trial, the court ordered Oscar Van Overeem to return the Buddha statue and evidence showed that the statue had been housed in a Buddhist temple in the Yangchun Village in Datian County, Sanming City, Fujian Province. The statue was stolen on December 14, 1995.

China's court orders return of lost Buddhist statue with a mummified monk

Van Overeem claimed that he had acquired the statue in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1996, but he couldn't deliver any proof of purchase of the statue. In March, 2015, the stolen Buddha statue was displayed at the Hungarian Natural History Museum in Budapest, Hungary.

In the ruling, the court held that the statue is a stolen cultural relic that has significant historical and cultural values, it also reflects China's Minnan Region's traditions and history. It has been a worshiped idol for the local villagers for decades.

More behind the mummified monk statue

The mummified monk is known as Zhang Qisan, a Buddhist monk in the Song Dynasty(960-1127), and he died after allegedly starving himself to death. His remains were preserved and then placed in an unusual golden casket and housed in a temple in the Yangchun Village in Fujian Province.

In December 1995, villagers found the statue was gone and reported it to the police. The whereabouts of the statue had been unknown since.

In March 2015, a mummified statue was displayed at the the Hungarian Natural History Museum in Budapest, Hungary. It highly resembled the one in Yangchun Village and it was later confirmed that the statue at display was actually the one stolen from Fujian Province.

China's court orders return of lost Buddhist statue with a mummified monk

The Buddhist statue on display at the Hungarian Natural History Museum in Budapest, Hungary, in 2015.

In 2016, villagers from Yangchun Village filed lawsuits to courts in Fujian Province and the Netherlands, demanding return of the statue.

In 2020, a court in Fujian Province ordered Dutch collector Oscar van Overeem to return the Buddha statue to the local cultural relics bureau within 30 days after the ruling.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Oscar
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     