News / Nation

Amid pandemic, 'safe' Xinjiang enjoys a tourism boom

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  22:42 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
As other provinces grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region – with no cases for two months – is seen as a safe place for a break.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  22:42 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0

While other provinces in China are still facing unprecedented changes brought by COVID-19, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has become a popular destination for domestic travelers.

Xinjiang is known for its grand geographical views and tasty specialties. Since it has had no COVID-19 infections for more than two months, the region has loosened its quarantine policies and is dubbed a "tourism-friendly" area amid the pandemic.

People who haven't taken a journey for a long time for fear of an outbreak see Xinjiang as an ideal place and have flocked to it.

On online travel agency Trip.com, the price of flights from Shanghai to Urumqi in July and August ranges from 900 to 1,200 yuan (US$133-178). An 8-day package tour in northern Xinjiang costs nearly 30,000 yuan.

The minsu, or bed-and-breakfast homestays, on some tourism sites charge more than 1,000 yuan a night.

According to the latest summer vacation tourism report released by Trip, in June, Xinjiang package tour bookings increased by 357 percent from May, while those for upscale hotels rose by nearly 90 percent.

Guangdong residents booked the most tours to Xinjiang, the report said.

For people in Xinjiang, the Corban Festival holiday, or Eid al-Adha, is one of the most important celebrations for Muslims. This year it ran from July 9 to 13.

During this period, many tourist attractions in Xinjiang saw a surge in visitors. On July 9, the Tianchi Lake scenic spot received 16,655 visitors, 46 percent higher than last year.

Sayram Lake attracted more than 60,000 people on July 10, a record high.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     