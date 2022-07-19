News / Nation

Young book worms get a new place to hang out

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  23:07 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
The new branch of Shanghai Children's Library, near Changfeng Park, opened on Tuesday with 530,000 books and a range of resources to make reading fun.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  23:07 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
Young book worms get a new place to hang out
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The new branch of Shanghai Children's Library opens to the public on Tuesday.

Local young readers now have one more place to borrow books from with the new branch of Shanghai Children's Library opening to the public on Tuesday.

Near Changfeng Park, the library covers more than 6,300 square meters and has nearly 530,000 books.

It's designed with the shape of a bridge arch as the designer hopes it can be a bridge connecting a person's childhood and adolescence as well as fitting the surrounding environment.

Young book worms get a new place to hang out
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The new branch is designed with the shape of a bridge.

Besides space for general reading, it also provides exhibitions and a special barrier-free room for children with impairments to read the books, where they can find books in braille or audio books and other facilities to help with reading.

The room is set on the ground floor with a lobby and lecture hall for reading events.

The second floor mainly serves children and their parents, where the latter can also borrow books, enjoy family reading and receive professional guidance.

There's a pavilion specially designed for little kids aged up to 6 to explore knowledge in various fields including geoscience, bioscience, principles of physics and engineering technology in fun ways.

Kids and parents can also borrow books from the third floor. The third floor also has two exhibition zones for international award-winning children's books and old Shanghainese children's books and magazines.

The fourth floor serves as a "think-tank" for teens, educators and people working for promoting children's reading. On this floor, children can make an appointment to use a robot lab to learn the world's cutting-edge achievements on science and technology and try artificial intelligence training courses such as coding and robot controlling.

Young book worms get a new place to hang out
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The International Children's Book Collection

Citing Argentine poet Jorge Luis Borges' remark "I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library," Yan Laiyun, designer of the library, wanted to design a "paradise" for children.

"Children at different ages have different habits and characteristics, so we created different reading environments for them," Yan said. "The second, third and fourth floors are specially designed for younger children, older children and teens."

Yan also said they had introduced mechanized book return equipment in the book auto-sorting system.

"When the children take the elevator, they can see the track of the books and how they are returned."

The library's opening hours are from 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4:30pm, with disinfection taking place between 12pm and 1pm every day.

Visitors have to do real-name registration to make an appointment to visit. The system opens at 11am every day.

Each day is divided into four periods and visitors can only make an appointment for one period. A parent can bring at most three kids and all of them need to have a negative nucleic acid result within 72 hours and a green health code.

A green channel has been set up for those who are unable to show the green code on their phone. These people can show their identity card and paper health code to staff at the entrance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     