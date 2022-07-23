China's FAST telescope detects over 660 new pulsars

Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), or the "China Sky Eye," scientists have identified over 660 new pulsars.

Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), or the "China Sky Eye," scientists have identified over 660 new pulsars.

Pulsars (fast-spinning neutron stars) originate from the imploded cores of massive dying stars through supernova explosions. With their high density and fast rotation, they are an ideal laboratory for studying the laws of physics in extreme environments.

"The development of FAST has entered a golden period, and the stable operation of observation equipment has made a great contribution to this," said Jiang Peng, chief engineer of FAST. "Adequate observation time and outstanding signal capture ability have allowed FAST to perform better than other radio telescopes."

Located in a naturally deep and round karst depression in southwest China's Guizhou Province, FAST started formal operation in January 2020. It is believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope.