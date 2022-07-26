All about Wentian and China's space station
19:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-26 0
China plans to launch the second lab module, Mengtian, in the second half of 2022.
19:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-26 0
Following the successful launch of Wentian, the first laboratory module of its space station, China plans to launch the second lab module, Mengtian, in the second half of 2022.
Construction of the whole space station will be completed by the end of the year.
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports