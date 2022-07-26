News / Nation

One man's ordinary life strikes a chord with millions

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  13:30 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0
A video about an ordinary man's life in a rural part of China has touched millions of Chinese netizens for its inspiring story.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  13:30 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0

An 11-minute video about an ordinary man's life in rural China has touched millions of Chinese netizens. The video was uploaded to the video-sharing platform Bilibili on Monday and received over 10 million views in a single day.

Bilibili user Yi Ge captures his uncle's life in the countryside. The video opens with his uncle and grandmother standing in front of their rual home with Yi narrating their life story in a calm voice.

The uncle was once a bright student and got high grades in school. But fate played a cruel joke when he became disabled and needed a cane to walk due to a botched medical treatment.

One man's ordinary life strikes a chord with millions

The uncle and his mother in front of their house

Yi's uncle refused to go back to school. Instead, he tried to learn medicine all by himself in a vain attempt to cure his leg. He later picked up carpentry skills.

He soon started making stools for local villagers. He could only make two stools in a day, which was good enough to feed himself.

Gradually, he started to repair all kinds of stuff, including stoves, lamps, and home appliances. He became the go-to person for every villager who needed something to fix.

There were only three things he couldn't fix ― smartphones, cars and computers. And that was because he never had them!

One man's ordinary life strikes a chord with millions

The uncle is a man in demand in his village for his ability to fix everything, from carpentry to electrical.

When he turned 30, people his age began to get married and raise families. The uncle never married but instead adopted a girl.

One man's ordinary life strikes a chord with millions

The uncle with his adopted daughter Ningning

Yi's grandmother became more dependent by the day. So, when he had to go out to do some odd carpentry jobs, he would carry his mother on his electric tricycle. One day, Yi's uncle stopped doing carpentry jobs and started to look after his mother full-time, cooking her favorite noodles, giving her foot massages, and forcing her to exercise.

Even though Ningning did not get a decent education, she was helpful as she watched her father look after her grandmother.

One man's ordinary life strikes a chord with millions

The uncle took his mother on his tricycle for every odd job that he would undertake.

If it wasn't for the fever ― and the doctor ― that cost him his leg, the uncle might have lived a different life today, according to Yi.

"Who doesn't have regrets?" asks Yi. "The biggest regret in life is probably living with too many regrets and discovering that at the end of one's life."

The uncle never looked back and carried on working, making him the happiest man in the village. He managed to make a good life out of his unfortunate past.

One man's ordinary life strikes a chord with millions

At the end of the video, the uncle turns around and smiles at his nephew.

The video moved many netizens. At first glance, it seems to have the vibe of Forrest Gump.

One netizen said the seemingly calm narration and the uncle's life story couldn't hide the emotions behind them. "The unassuming story is too close to life – like yours and mine."

Another netizen said that for those who suffer from mental struggles, the uncle's story can be inspiring. "Instead of overthinking, you might as well do the physical chores that are in front of you, and you are guaranteed to feel better."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     