China's Lijian-1 rocket launches 6 new satellites

Xinhua

China on Wednesday sent six new satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The satellites, including a new space technology test satellite and a test satellite for probing atmospheric density, were launched by a Lijian-1 carrier rocket at 12:12pm Beijing Time and entered the orbit successfully.

The Lijian-1 solid-propellant rocket was independently developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The mission marked the first flight of Lijian-1.