News / Nation

Premier Li says Peljesac Bridge will further boost China-Croatia friendship

Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said the newly-opened Peljesac Bridge in Croatia will further boost the China-Croatia friendship.
Xinhua
  18:46 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said the newly-opened Peljesac Bridge in Croatia will further boost the China-Croatia friendship.

Li made the remarks via video link when speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Chinese-built project on Tuesday. The bridge, 2,440 meters in length and 22.5 meters in width, links Croatia's southern Adriatic coast and the rest of the country. It is by far the largest transport infrastructure project ever since the establishment of China-Croatia diplomatic ties, and is regarded as a model of tripartite cooperation among China, Croatia and the European Union .

Recalling his visit to the construction site with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic three years ago, Li said it is a great achievement that the project had been completed and opened to traffic as per schedule, despite multiple challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and earthquake.

He added that the bridge, embodying the China-Croatia friendship, is expected to greatly facilitate local people's trips and logistics, boost economic and social development, and improve people's well-being in Croatia.

The premier stressed that the project, undertaken by a Chinese enterprise through open bidding and fair competition, had followed market rules and the regulations of the EU, and realized the alignment of investment, standards, equipment and materials between China and Europe.

He said the project serves as an example of China-Europe cooperation featuring complementarity and mutual benefits.

China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners. China is happy to see a united and prosperous Europe, and has always advocated cooperation and mutual learning on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, which serve the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides, Li said.

China and the EU are important political forces in the world and major economies, and their cooperation will not only contribute to their own development but also to the development and progress of humanity, he added, urging the two sides to jointly uphold the rule-based multilateral trade regime with the World Trade Organization as its center and build an open world economy.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Croatia, Li said the opening of the bridge is a new milestone in the friendship between the two countries and the two peoples.

At the inauguration ceremony, Croatian leaders expressed their gratitude toward China for its significant contributions to the construction of the bridge, hailing the skills of Chinese workers and the high quality of the bridge.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     