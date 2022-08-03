News / Nation

Chinese mainland announces punishments on organizations related to die-hard 'Taiwan independence' elements

Xinhua
  09:36 UTC+8, 2022-08-03
The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday announced punishments on organizations related to die-hard elements seeking "Taiwan independence."
The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday announced punishments on organizations related to die-hard elements seeking "Taiwan independence."

Under the guise of "democracy" and "cooperation and development," "Taiwan Foundation for Democracy" and "International Cooperation and Development Fund" have wantonly carried out "Taiwan independence" separatist activities in the international arena. They have gone all out to ingratiate themselves with external anti-China forces, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the office.

They have also attacked and smeared the mainland, and used money and other means as bait to expand the so-called "international space" of Taiwan, attempting to undermine the international support for the one-China principle, Ma said.

The mainland has decided to take punitive measures against the above-mentioned foundations, banning them from cooperating with mainland organizations, enterprises or individuals.

The mainland will also punish, in accordance with the law, organizations, enterprises or individuals that offer funds or services to the foundations, and take other necessary measures, Ma said.

The mainland will prohibit mainland organizations, enterprises or individuals from any transaction or cooperation with Speedtech Energy, Hyweb Technology, Skyla, SkyEyes GPS Technology and other enterprises that have donated money to the foundations. Heads of relevant enterprises will be banned from entering the mainland, Ma said.

﻿
