Chinese mainland suspends entry of certain fruits, fish products from Taiwan

Relevant authorities on the Chinese mainland will suspend the entry of citrus fruits and two types of fish products from the Taiwan region starting Wednesday, said a spokesperson.

The entry of citrus fruits including grapefruits, lemons and oranges, as well as chilled largehead hairtail and frozen horse mackerel from Taiwan will be suspended in accordance with the mainland's relevant regulations, and food safety requirements, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

In the meantime, the export of natural sand from the mainland to Taiwan will also be suspended, he added.