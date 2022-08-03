Chinese mainland reports 38 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 38 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12 in Hainan and 10 in Gansu.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 38 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12 in Hainan and 10 in Gansu, according to the National Health Commission's report on Wednesday.

A total of 251 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 128 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 223,009.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.