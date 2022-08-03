Tsai Ing-wen, DPP authorities to push Taiwan into disaster by colluding with foreign forces: spokesperson

The attempts by Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to collude with foreign forces will push Taiwan into the abyss of disaster.

Tsai and the DPP authorities have entrenched themselves in the separatist stance of "Taiwan independence," refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, openly promoted the "two states" advocation and recklessly attacked the policy of "one country, two systems," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

They have pushed for "de-sinicization" on all fronts in the island and "de jure Taiwan independence," Ma added.

They have intentionally created confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, hijacked the public opinion in the island, instigated populism in Taiwan society and spared no effort in suppressing righteous forces and rational voices in Taiwan that supported the peaceful development of relations across the Strait and peaceful reunification, according to Ma.

Colluding with external anti-China forces, Tsai and the DPP authorities engaged in separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" in the international arena; disregarding cross-Strait peace and the safety of Taiwan people, they facilitated the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives; soliciting foreign support to challenge the mainland, Tsai and the DPP authorities have put themselves on the opposite side of the Chinese nation; what they have done gravely undermined the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties, gravely jeopardized cross-Strait peace and stability, and gravely harmed the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Strait and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, Ma said.

"We solemnly warned Tsai and the DPP authorities that the attempts to collude with external forces to seek 'Taiwan independence' for the sake of the interests of one person and one party will only accelerate their self-destruction and push Taiwan into the abyss of disaster," the spokesperson said.

History has proved and will continue to prove that attempts to seek "Taiwan independence" will not succeed and those betraying national interests are doomed to fail, he said.

Any one and any force should not underestimate Chinese people's strong resolve, will and ability to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ma said.