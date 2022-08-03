Chinese mainland suspends export of natural sand to Taiwan: commerce ministry
14:02 UTC+8, 2022-08-03 0
The export of natural sand to the Taiwan region will be suspended starting Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said.
The move is in accordance with the Chinese mainland's relevant laws and regulations, said an MOC spokesperson on Wednesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
