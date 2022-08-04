News / Nation

China to have over 1,000 national water parks by 2025

China will have over 1,000 national-level water conservancy scenic spots by the end of 2025, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.
During the 2021-2025 period, more than 100 such scenic areas will be built, stated a guideline released by the ministry.

The development of water parks, which combines water conservation and sightseeing, can help maintain the healthy state of rivers and lakes and meet the growing needs of people for better lives.

According to the latest official tally, China has 902 national water parks including the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, covering 31 provincial-level regions in the country.

