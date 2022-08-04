Tsai Ing-wen's obstinate pursuit of "Taiwan independence" extremely harmful: experts

The obstinate pursuit of "Taiwan independence" by Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities is extremely harmful and has an egregious impact, experts said.

Since taking office as Taiwan's leader in 2016, Tsai has carefully packaged her words and deeds advocating "Taiwan independence" under the guise of "no provocations" and "maintaining the status quo," said Li Zhenguang, deputy head of the Taiwan research institute of Beijing Union University.

Despite the efforts, Tsai could not conceal her nature of making provocations to seek "Taiwan independence," said Li.

The DPP authorities demonize and smear the "one country, two systems" solution to the Taiwan question, Li said. These actions aim to make fool of the people in Taiwan and serve only the DPP authorities' interests in elections, and their vicious scheme is fully exposed, Li added.

Yan Anlin, deputy head of Shanghai Institutes for International Studies noted that after Tsai became Taiwan's leader, the DPP authorities refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, and their relevant erroneous remarks, in essence, are denial of the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China.

"Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP authorities have undermined the common political foundation of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and as a result, the institutionalized exchange mechanism between the two sides of the Strait has stopped functioning and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations has been seriously damaged," Yan said.

Li Peng, director of the Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies of Xiamen University, said that the DPP authorities enthusiastically play along with the United States in the latter's actions of playing "the Taiwan card."

Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region is an upgrade of collusion between Taiwan and the United States, said Li, adding that it is egregious in nature and will have grave consequences.

The experts emphasized that Tsai and the DPP authorities have degraded themselves to be the pawns of anti-China forces in the United States. Their reckless provocations will only push Taiwan further into the abyss of danger.