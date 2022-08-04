Health code of all people in Henan's Minquan County turned red or yellow

Minquan County in the province's east has been under tight controls after it reported two asymptomatic infections on July 25.

Minquan County in Shangqiu City in the central province of Henan on Wednesday night turned the health codes of all people in the region red or yellow, Yicai news reported.

The health code for all people in seven high-risk areas, including Beiguan Town and Wangqiao Town, has been turned red. It has been turned yellow for people in 12 medium-risk areas such as Shuangta Town and Sunliu Town.

Minquan County in the province's east has a total of 17 villages and towns, and 2 subdistricts. It has been under tight controls after it reported two asymptomatic infections on July 25.

The health codes of people who visited the county for more than four hours since July 20 will be turned yellow after they left.

However, after the county further upgraded its containment measures last night, a netizen said his health code turned red even he is now in Henan's Zhengzhou.

On Thursday, Shangqiu authorities have corrected the problem. For people who have left Minquan, their health codes wouldn't change based on the latest measure.



A worker on Minquan's 12345 hotline said earlier that the change in health code is mainly to prevent the spread of the virus to outside places.

If people are still in the province, they can ask the community where they are to issue a "transcoding certificate" to change their code and then submit an application to higher authorities.

The yellow code only applies to Henan and will not affect the color of the health codes of other provinces and cities.

Minquan had reported 224 infections in the ten days and 35 asymptomatic infections were reported for Wednesday.

The WeChat applet of the State Council showed that as of midnight on August 3, Minquan had 18 high-risk areas and eight medium-risk areas, all of which were villages or communities.

However, the county listed all 19 towns and subdistricts as high/medium risk areas yesterday, which did not comply with the provisions in the country's ninth edition of COVID-19 control protocol.

In principle, high-risk areas are usually communities or villages, according to the newly-updated control protocol.