1 killed, dozens poisoned in chemical factory leak

  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-08-05       0
The company is mainly involved in the R&D, production and marketing of disposable medical dressings, devices and other sanitary products.
A worker at a subsidiary of Allmed Medical Products Co Ltd in Jingmen, Hubei Province, has died of a heart attack after a leak of tetrachloroethane, a gas released by PET glues, the company said on Friday.

The worker was one of 43 poisoned in the leak. The rest are being treated at a hospital, the company said

The glue is mainly used for hard plastic boxes.

The company is working with local authorities for further investigation.

The company, founded in Hong Kong in 1997 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in March of 2019, is mainly involved in the R&D, production and marketing of disposable medical dressings, devices and other sanitary products.

According to its official website, it has remained as China's largest exporter of medical dressings for consecutive 12 years since 2008.

By 2pm on Friday, Allmed Medical slipped 1.86 percent at 12.63 yuan (US$1.87) per share with a market capitalization of 7,193 million yuan.

