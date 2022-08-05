China announces eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi's Taiwan island visit

China announces eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

1. Canceling China-US Theater Commanders Talk.

2. Canceling China-US Defense Policy Coordination Talks (DPCT).

3. Canceling China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) meetings.

4. Suspending China-US cooperation on the repatriation of illegal immigrants.

5. Suspending China-US cooperation on legal assistance in criminal matters.

6. Suspending China-US cooperation against transnational crimes.

7. Suspending China-US counternarcotics cooperation.

8. Suspending China-US talks on climate change.